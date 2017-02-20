The Civil Service Commission issues a memorandum amid reports that some government officials and employees do not observe prescribed office hours

MANILA, Philippines – Government workers who do not observe proper working hours may be dismissed, warned Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairperson Alicia dela Rosa Bala.

In a press release, the CSC said it issued Memorandum Circular No. 1 series of 2017 on January 31, reiterating the policy on government office hours and penalties for unauthorized absences, tardiness, and laziness.

There were reports that some government officials and employees do not observe prescribed office hours, while others fail to account for their attendance.

"It is the duty of agency heads to ensure that all officers and employees under them will strictly observe the prescribed office hours," Bala said.

Government workers are required to render 8 hours of work from Monday to Friday or not less than 40 hours per week. (READ: Public servants recognized for outstanding work in gov't)

CSC Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2017 by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

According to Bala, those assigned in the field have to account for their attendance by accomplishing the forms which serve as their daily time record.

Heads of agencies and presidential appointees may not necessarily "time in and out" on bundy clocks but attendance and absences must still be recorded.

Sanctions

As outlined in Section 46 (B)(5) of the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in Civil Service, frequent unauthorized absences, tardiness in reporting for duty, and laziness during regular office hours are regarded as grave offenses and are punishable administratively.

Habitual absence, according to Section 22, Rule XIV of the Omnibus Rules Implementing Book V of Executive Order No. 292, s. 1987, is if "one incurs unauthorized absences exceeding the allowable 2.5 days monthly leave credit under the Leave Law for at least 3 months in a semester or at least 3 consecutive months."

Government workers may be suspended from 6 months to one year for the 1st offense and be dismissed from service for the 2nd offense.

Those who falsify time records may also face administrative or criminal charges depending on the circumstance, the CSC said.

Habitual tardiness, on the other hand, is regarded as a light offense. It is punishable by reprimand for the 1st offense, suspension of one to 30 days for the 2nd offense, and dismissal from service for the 3rd offense.

The CSC said tardiness is already habitual when an official or employee is late, "regardless of the number of minutes, 10 times a month for the last two months in a semester or at least two consecutive months during the year."

Bala urged government agencies to review their policies on observance of government office hours.

"Frequent unauthorized absences from duty during regular hours constitute loafing, and it results in inefficiency and non-performance of duty which adversely affects the prompt delivery of service to the public," she said. – Rappler.com

