Senate donates P28M to typhoon-hit Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – The Senate on Wednesday, December 21, handed its P28-million donation to the typhoon-hit province of Cagayan.

In a press statement, Cagayan public information officer Rogie Sending said Governor Manuel Mamba personally received the donation from Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III.

The donation, according to Sending, was taken from the Senate's savings this year.

The Senate also reportedly gave donations to the provinces of Kalinga, Apayao, Isabela, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Cagayan, however, received the biggest portion based on the recommendation of the Office of Civil Defense. (READ: Duterte visits typhoon-hit Cagayan, Isabela)

Senator Panfilo Lacson, head of the Senate committee on accounts, earlier proposed that the chamber donate part of its savings to those who were affected by Super Typhoon Lawin (Haima), which struck Northern Luzon last October.

Mamba thanked the Senate for its gesture, adding that he would ensure donations for typhoon survivors will be used properly.

So far, Sending said the provincial government has received cash donations totaling more than P47 million.

Sending said they are still consolidating the tally for the goods and materials donated. (READ: Lawin leaves P10B worth of agri, fisheries damage in 5 regions – Piñol) – Rappler.com