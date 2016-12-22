Possible landslides and flooding due to Nock-ten
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – As Tropical Storm Nock-ten is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, December 22, state weather bureau PAGASA warns of possible landslides and floods in areas along its path. (READ: Tropical Storm Nock-ten, to be named Nina, nears PAR)
According to PAGASA, as of 2 am Thursday, December 22, at least 378 municipalities in 47 provinces are expected to experience more than 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall in 24 hours. This could trigger landslides and floods, especially in low-lying areas.
If the tropical storm stays on track, moderate to heavy rains may be experienced in the following areas starting Friday, December 23, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Shelly Ignacio.
- Abra
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan Del Sur
- Albay
- Apayao
- Aurora
- Basilan
- Bataan
- Batangas
- Benguet
- Bukidnon
- Bulacan
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Cavite
- Cotabato (North)
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Occidental
- Ifugao
- Isabela
- Kalinga
- Laguna
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Masbate
- Misamis Oriental
- Mountain Province
- NCR
- Nueva Ecija
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Palawan
- Quezon
- Rizal
- Romblon
- Sarangani
- Sorsogon
- Sulu
- Surigao del Sur
- Tawi-tawi
- Zambales
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga del Sur
Check on this map if your municipality is affected:
PAGASA advises the public to monitor further announcements from their respective local government units. – Rappler.com
