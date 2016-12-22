Possible landslides and flooding due to Nock-ten

At least 378 municipalities in 47 provinces may experience more than 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall in 24 hours which may trigger landslides and flooding

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – As Tropical Storm Nock-ten is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, December 22, state weather bureau PAGASA warns of possible landslides and floods in areas along its path. (READ: Tropical Storm Nock-ten, to be named Nina, nears PAR)

According to PAGASA, as of 2 am Thursday, December 22, at least 378 municipalities in 47 provinces are expected to experience more than 100 millimeters of accumulated rainfall in 24 hours. This could trigger landslides and floods, especially in low-lying areas.

If the tropical storm stays on track, moderate to heavy rains may be experienced in the following areas starting Friday, December 23, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Shelly Ignacio.

Abra

Agusan del Norte

Agusan Del Sur

Albay

Apayao

Aurora

Basilan

Bataan

Batangas

Benguet

Bukidnon

Bulacan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Cavite

Cotabato (North)

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Occidental

Ifugao

Isabela

Kalinga

Laguna

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Masbate

Misamis Oriental

Mountain Province

NCR

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Quezon

Rizal

Romblon

Sarangani

Sorsogon

Sulu

Surigao del Sur

Tawi-tawi

Zambales

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Check on this map if your municipality is affected:

PAGASA advises the public to monitor further announcements from their respective local government units. – Rappler.com

