Off to Bicol or Samar? Take precaution, check possible cancelled trips

Government agencies urge the public to prepare for Tropical Storm Nina

MANILA, Philippines – The government on Friday, December 23, advised those planning to travel to Bicol and Samar to take precaution and check for the possible cancellation of trips or flights, as these areas brace for Severe Tropical Storm Nina (Nock-ten).

"Those with scheduled travels are advised to coordinate with their respective seaports, airlines, or bus companies for possible cancellation of trips beginning this afternoon or evening in the Bicol Region and Samar area," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a statement.

In its pre-disaster risk assessment on Friday, the NDRRMC raised the alert level to blue – meaning all local government units concerned have already been advised to do appropriate action and do preemptive evacuation – if necessary.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also urged the public to prepare for Nina, as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

In a statement, the DSWD said it has 573,730 family food packs prepositioned across the country and standby funds of around P127 million ($2.546 million) – ready to supplement local government units in the storm's path.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA's 11 am bulletin on Friday, Nina was 790 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It continues to move west northwest toward the direction of Luzon at 25 kilometers per hour.

Nina is expected to make landfall on Christmas Day, December 25, in the Bicol Region. The province of Albay has already been put under State of Imminent Danger to prepare for the storm, Vice Governor Harold Imperial announced.

Region VIII preparations

The DSWD reported that the number of families affected by torrential rains in the Eastern Visayas region in the past days has increased to 33,161 families or around 141,929 individuals in 240 barangays.

Some families who have evacuated are already returning to their homes due to improving weather.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo assured affected families that the regional offices will continue close coordination with LGUs for further assistance.

The NDRRMC also advised communities near dams in Luzon to monitor warnings on water release.

Taguiwalo reminded families that the safety of those most vulnerable – children, elderly, sick, and pregnant women – have to be guaranteed. The main goal is to have zero casualty, she stressed. – Rappler.com

$1 = P49.87