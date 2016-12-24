Camarines Sur orders evacuation ahead of Typhoon Nina

The provincial government orders local officials to evacuate all families in risky areas by 3 pm Saturday, December 24

MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Camarines Sur has ordered the evacuation of its residents in risky areas as it prepares for Typhoon Nina.

Governor Miguel Luis Villafuerte signed Memorandum No. 3 directing all mayors, barangay captains, and the municipal disaster risk reduction council to evacuate all families in vulnerable areas by 3 pm of Saturday, December 24. (READ: The role of LGUs, local councils during disasters)

Villafuerte said all families living within the 1-kilometer strip of land along coastal areas, those living along riverbanks and lakes, in low-lying and landslide prone areas, and in houses made of light materials should be immediately transferred to safer grounds.

Failure to comply, Villafuerte said, is a violation of Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 475 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It again slowed down, now moving west northwest at 17 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 19 km/h.

The typhoon now has maximum winds of up to 135 km/h and gustiness of up to 165 km/h and is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Christmas Day, either in the afternoon or evening.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following provinces:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

PAGASA warned that storm surges are possible in coastal areas in Bicol, Samar, and Quezon. Sea travel is generally risky in Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas.

Nina is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, December 28. – Rappler.com