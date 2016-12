NDRRMC issues flood advisories due to Typhoon Nina

The identified waterways in 26 provinces in 6 regions are likely to be affected because of thunderstorms and heavy rain

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – As Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) continues makes landfall in Catanduanes Sunday, December 25, flood advisories in different regions have been issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). (READ: Catanduanes under signal no.4 as Nina intensifies)

As of 7 pm, the following waterways in 40 provinces in 9 regions are likely to be affected because of thunderstorms and heavy rain:

BICOL REGION

Camarines Sur – rivers and tributaries in Lower Kilbay, Catabangan, Ragay, Tinalmud, Tambang and Tagonoy

Sorsogon – rivers and tributaries in Lower Donsol, Ogod, Putiao, Cadacan, Banuang-duan, Fabrica (Tugbugan), and Matnog

Catanduanes – rivers and tributaries in Cabuyan, Bato and Pajo

Camarines Norte – rivers and tributaries in Labo and Daet Basud

Albay – rivers and tributaries in Guinale, and Upper Donsol

Masbate – rivers and tributaries in Lanang, Mapayawan, Mandaong, Asid, Malbag, Guiom, Nainday, Daraga, Nauco (Aguada), and Beleno

CALABARZON

Laguna – rivers and tributaries Pagsanjan, Pila-Sta Cruz, San Juan, and San Cristobal

Cavite – rivers and tributaries in Laboc (Balsahan), Cañas, Ilang-Ilang and Imus

Quezon – rivers and tributaries in Upper Umirat, Lower Bolbok (Lawaya), Malaking-Ilog, Iyam, Macalelon, Catanauan, Silongin, Lagda, Pagsanjan, Yabahaan, Bigol, Guinhalinan, Vinas, Calauag, Pandanan, Sta. Lucia, Lugan, Malaybalay, Maapon, Bucal (Lalangan), Lakayat, Tignoan, Agos, Abinawan (Polilio Island), and Upper Kilbay-Catabangan

Rizal – rivers and tributaries in Upper Marikina and Kaliwa

Batangas – rivers and tributaries in Lian, Banabang-Molino, Pansipit, Kapumpong, Rosario-Lobo, and Upper Bolbok (Lawaya)

MIMAROPA

Occidental Mindoro - rivers and tributaries in Abra de Ilog, Cagaray, Labangan, Magbando, Lunintao, Anahawin, Monpong, Amnay, Pola, Pagbahan, Mamburao, and Ibod

Oriental Mindoro - rivers and tributaries in Malaylay-Baco, Pulang Tubig, Magasawang Tubig, Butas, Pula, Agsalin, Bansud, Samagui, Bongabon, Baroc, Bulalacao, and Balete

Palawan - rivers and tributaries in Abongon, Lian, Barabakan, Rizal, Caramay, Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Ihawig Penal, Inagauan, Aborlan, Malasgao, Apurauan, Baton-Baton, Aramayawan, Ihawig, Panitian, Pulot, Lamakan, Kinlugan, Eraan, Tiga Plan, Malabangan, Ilog, Bansang, Conduaga, Culasian, Iwahig (Brookes), Okayan, Canipan and Busuanga, Coron

Marinduque - rivers and tributaries in Tawiran-Tagum and Boac

CENTRAL LUZON

Bataan – rivers and tributaries in Balanga and Moron

Aurora – rivers and tributaries in Casiguran, Aguang, and Lower Imuray

Zambales – rivers and tributaries in Panatawan, Sto Tomas, Bucau, Bancul and Lawis

EASTERN VISAYAS

Eastern Samar - rivers and tributaries in Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorento, Balangiga, and Sulat

Northern Samar - rivers and tributaries in Catarman, Bugko, Pambukhan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano, and Gamay

Leyte - rivers and tributaries in Sangputan, Palo, Salano (Quilot), Daguitan Marabang, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan, and Binahaan

Southern Leyte - rivers and tributaries in Bisay, Himbangan, and Pandan

Samar - rivers and tributaries in Basey, Silaga, Calbiga and Jibatan

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu – rivers and tributaries in Kotkot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban and Sapang Dako

Negros Oriental – rivers and tributaries in Libertad, Tanjay, Candugay, Siaton, Cauitan, Sipocong, Bayawan, Pagatban, and Lower Tyabanan

Bohol – rivers and tributaries in Inabanga, Ipil, Matulid, Loboc, and Abatan

WESTERN VISAYAS

Antique - rivers and tributaries in Sibalom, Ipayo, Cagaranan, Palawan, Cairauan, Dalanas, and Tibiao

Capiz - rivers and tributaries in Panay, Mambusao, Panay Malinao, Alingon, and Balantian

Iloilo - rivers and tributaries in Pinantan, Barotac, Akalaygan, Jalaud, Jalano, Jagdong, Jalaur, Lamunan, Jaro-Agaman, Sibalom and Guimbal

Negros Occidental - rivers and tributaries in Malogo, Sicaba, Grande, Himocaan, Danao, Upper Tyabanan, Sipalay, and Lower Ilog

Aklan - rivers and tributaries in Ibajay, Aklan, and Jalo

DAVAO REGION

Daval del Norte – rivers and tributaries in Tagum-Libuganon, Tuganay, Saug and Lasang

Davao del Sur – rivers and tributaries in Davao, Talomo, Lipadas, Tagulaya Sibuyan, Digos and Padada Mainit

Davao Oriental – rivers and tributaries in Catul, Dapras, Bangagas, Mahaneb, Manurigao, Caraga, Casaunan, Quinonoan, Bugnan-Mayo, Bitanayan, and Sumlog

Compostela Valley – rivers and tributaries in Matibo and Hijo

CARAGA

Surigao del Norte – rivers and tributaries in Surigao and Magallanes

Agusan del Sur – rivers and tributaries in Ojot, Wawa, Libang, Maosam, Kasilan, Gibong, Adgaoan, Sinulao, Kayonan and Andanan

Dinagat Islands – rivers and tributaries in Malinao Inlet and Gaas Lulet

Agusan del Norte – rivers and tributaries in Lake-Mainit-Tubay, Asiga, Agusan, Linugos, and Cabadbaran

Surigao del Sur – rivers and tributaries in Cantillan, Toracan, Tandag, Tago, Hubo Oteiza, Hinatuan, and Bislig

The NDRRMC warned those living in mountain slopes and low lying areas of these river systems, as well as the concerned Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, to be on alert for flash floods and landslides. – Rappler.com

