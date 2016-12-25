Project NOAH issues storm surge advisories

(UPDATED) Project NOAH raises Storm Surge Advisories 1 and 2 in a number of municipalities in 5 provinces – Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, Masbate and Sorsogon

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Project NOAH raised storm surge advisories for more parts of Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon on Sunday, December 25, as Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) is set to make landfall in Catanduanes this evening.

As of 2 pm, Camarines Sur has been placed under signal no. 4, Albay under signal no. 3, and Quezon under signal no. 2.

Several municipalities in Quezon are under Storm Surge Advisory 2, which means there could be storm surges at least 3 meters or 9 feet, 8 inches high. (READ: How to know if storm surge threatens your area)

As a point of reference so people can visualize the height of a storm surge, Project NOAH uses boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao as an example. Pacquiao's height is 1.66 meters or 5 feet, 4 inches.

As of 2pm, Lagmay said the following, in particular, are affected:

Gumaca, Quezon

Lopez, Quezon

Quezon, Quezon

Calauag, Quezon

Guinayangan, Quezon

Plaridel, Quezon

Atimonan, Quezon

Del Gallego, Camarines Sur

Meanwhile, the following are under Storm Surge Advisory 1, which means there could be storm surges at least two meters or 6 feet, 5 inches high.

Atimonan, Quezon

Alabat, Quezon

Buenavista, Quezon

Burdeos, Quezon

Perez, Quezon

Ragay, Camarines Sur

Caramoan, Camarines Sur

Tinambac, Camarines Sur

Calabanga, Camarines Sur

Bato, Camarines Sur

Balatan, Camarines Sur

Cabusao, Camarines Sur

Libon, Albay

Oas, Albay

Ligao, Albay

San Pascual, Masbate

Claveria, Masbate

Magallanes, Sorsogon

How to interpret

Lagmay said affected residents can use the agency's simulation map found on its website to determine where to go next if their area is affected by storm surges.

Different colors on the map represent different heights of flooding which could be caused by storm surges.

Red stands for high storm surge hazard, which means 1.5-meter floods or floods that will reach or go beyond the head. This is also the same level as Pacquiao's nose, according to Project NOAH.

Orange means medium hazard or 0.5-meter flooding – water levels up to the thigh until the head. This is also the same level as Pacquiao's waist to nose.

Yellow means low hazard or knee-high floods.

If your locality is not classified under the 3 colors, your area is deemed safe from storm surges.

– Rappler.com