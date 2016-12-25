DSWD starts relief operations for those displaced by Typhoon Nina

The welfare department's Disaster Response and Management Bureau says 585 families from Region V and 975 families in Northern Samar have been evacuated

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started providing relief assistance to families affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) on Christmas day.

According to the welfare department’s Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DReAMB), a total of 585 families have been displaced by the typhoon in Region V. They are currently staying in two evacuation centers in Guinobatan, Albay.

Meanwhile, around 975 families residing along coastal and riverside areas in the municipalities of Pambujan and Rosario in Northern Samar were evacuated to 14 centers in the region.

At least 50,000 family food packs (FFPs) have been delivered to DSWD Field Office V on Sunday afternoon, December 25, while Tuguegarao already received 15,000 FFPs the day before.

In addition, 6,000 pouches of arroz caldo were also distributed to affected families.

Help needed

The delivered relief packs were part of the prepositioned goods worth P8,057,600 ($161,866).* These were prepositioned by the DSWD in 25 local government units in preparation for the onslaught of the typhoon.

While all DSWD quick response teams remain on standby to address emergency situations, Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo called on the public to remain vigilant given the threat posed by Typhoon Nina. She also asked for help for those affected.

“We need to continue to be vigilant, especially now that ‘Nina’ has intensified, and we continue to ask the public to heed all warnings that will be issued and to coordinate with local disaster agencies,” she said.

“We need to remain alert and even in the midst of our merry-making not forget that many of our kababayans are experiencing an emergency situation because of Typhoon Nina,” she added.

As of 2 pm Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Nina is already 110 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes and is still moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of up to 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P49