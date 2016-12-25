Cardinal Tagle to parishes: Prepare to help LGUs hit by Nina

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle makes this appeal to parishes in the Archdiocese of Manila, which covers 5 cities in the National Capital Region

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle appealed to parishes within the Archdiocese of Manila to prepare to help local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten).

"His Eminence Cardinal Tagle appeals to the parishes to be ready to assist local government units in case they come to us," said Monsignor Jose Clemente Ignacio, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Manila, in a text circular to all parish priests of the archdiocese.

The Archdiocese of Manila directly covers 2.4 million Catholics in the cities of Manila, Makati, Pasay, San Juan, and Mandaluyong.

Ignacio pointed out that Nina "is feared to cause damage in its path due to heavy rains and strong winds."

"The government is doing its best to protect our citizens, especially the vulnerable and the homeless. They are sheltering and feeding them," Ignacio added.

Ignacio told Rappler on Sunday, December 25, that this memo is "an additional appeal" as parishes "usually respond when there are disasters."

He added in a text message: "We have received several requests for prayers. Those in Albay and Naga were saying malakas daw talaga (it is really strong). Let us continue praying."

State weather bureau PAGASA has placed Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and southern Quezon under signal number 4, which means these areas will bear the brunt of Nina.

Metro Manila is among the areas under warning signals, with PAGASA having placed it under signal number 2.

On Sunday, Nina made its second landfall in Sagñay, Camarines Sur around 9:30 pm after making landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com