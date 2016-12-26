ReliefPH: Help victims of Typhoon Nina

(UPDATED) People affected by Typhoon Nina need your help and support. This page shows the various ways you can help.

This is a running list of relief efforts. Please refresh the page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Typhoon Nina (Nock-Ten) made landfall in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur on Christmas evening, Sunday, December 25, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to Bicol.

Initial reports from the field showed damaged infrastructure, extreme flooding, and disrupted lives. Thousands of Filipinos were forced to evacuate and spent their Christmas in evacuation centers.

As Typhoon Nina barrels its way through southern Luzon, response and recovery begins for many affected victims in the Bicol region.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started providing relief assistance to families affected by Typhoon Nina on Christmas day, December 25.

At the agency's warehouse, volunteers have been helping social workers pack more relief boxes for distribution, DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said.

Other government offices, civil society groups, and the private sector have also mobilized help for the affected areas. Here's a list of relief operations for victims of Typhoon Nina:

Office of the Vice President. Vice President Leni Robredo has started relief operations for victims in Typhoon Nina. For those who are conducting relief operations in Metro Manila, send your name and contact number to Mara at 0998-5917371. For volunteers based in Naga who want to help in repacking, distribution, and delivery of relief goods, please contact Raffy (09177929349) or Laarni (09198240048). The OVP has put the following items as top priority: bottled water, easy-to-open canned goods, rice, blankets, clothes, and toiletries.

Task Force Tindog Bikol. Vice President Leni Robredo also announced that as of 12 noon, Monday, The Task Force Tindog Bikol of Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership has started receiving donations for the survivors of the typhoon. Here's how you can donate:

Philippine Red Cross. PRC has been conducting rescue and relief operations since Typhoon Nina's landfall on Sunday, December 25, former Chairman and now Senator Richard Gordon announced. Those who want to help and who are in need of help may contact their hotline 143 or 790-2300.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers. ACT is gathering relief goods – food, medicines, non-food items, and cash – for the victims of Typhoon Nina. Please bring the donations to the ACT Office at Barangay VASRA. The organization is also willing to pick up items. Please contact Zeni at 426-2238 or 09198688154 or Melay at 09164123694.

Crowdsourcing relief efforts

Rappler's civic engagement arm, MovePH, is helping the government, civil society, and the private sector crowdsource information on what's needed and where relief is needed most. This information will be mapped on the Agos Alert Map and published on Rappler X.

If you have an ongoing relief operation, please post your operation and your call for donations on Rappler X. Rappler will share your post on social media.

If you are in need of any relief, you can Tweet or post on Facebook with the hashtag #ReliefPH. Agos volunteers are monitoring this hashtag and will connect you with organizations who can help. – Rappler.com