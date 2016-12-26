RoadAlert: Roads closed due to Typhoon Nina, repairs

Several roads are impassable because of the onslaught of Typhoon Nina, as well as ongoing repairs

MANILA, Philippines – Several road sections in regions affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) were impassable to traffic on Monday, December 26, both because of ongoing slope protection projects and the effect of the typhoon.

Other roads in several areas also remain closed due to damage caused by a previous typhoon, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The following roads were closed to traffic as of 7 am on Monday:

EASTERN VISAYAS

Tacloban City

Rizal Avenue Extension, K0905+(-1067) to K0905+619

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

Abra

Abra-Cervantes Road

K0432+194 Baay Bridge (Note: Damaged by previous typhoon. Detour road is at the river below the bridge.)



K0455+822.2 Manicbel Bridge (Note: Damaged by previous typhoon. Detour road is at the river below the bridge.)

Kalinga

Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road -K0507+200, Apatan Section



Tabuk-Banaue Road -K0538+100, Lubo Section



Lubuagan-Batong Buhay Road - K0476+1400 Balatoc Section (Note: Damaged by previous typhoon.)



K0476+1400 to K0476+4000 Balatoc to Batong Buhay Section

CALABARZON

Quezon

Marikina-Infanta Road

K0107+200, Infanta, Quezon



Querocep Bridge, K0109

Batangas

Diokno Highway, K0072+560, Kalaka, Batangas

BICOL

Camarines Sur

Daang Maharlika Highway, Naga City/Milaor Brdy Road

Tigaon-Goa-Lagonoy-Caramoan Road

Pili-Tigaon-Albay Bdry Road

Daang Maharlika Highway, along K0460, Sta Teresita, Baao

Catanduanes

Catanduanes Circumferential Road (intermittent section) Juction Bato-Baras Road Baras-Gigmoto-Viga Road Jct Catanduanes Cir Rd- Panganiban-Sabloyon Road

The following road, meanwhile, was deemed "hardly passable."

EASTERN VISAYAS

Samar

Wright-Taft-Borongan Road, K0858+150, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar (Alternate route: San Juanico-Basey-Marabut Road)

