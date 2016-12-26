#RoadAlert: Roads closed due to Typhoon Nina, repairs
MANILA, Philippines – Several road sections in regions affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) were impassable to traffic on Monday, December 26, both because of ongoing slope protection projects and the effect of the typhoon.
Other roads in several areas also remain closed due to damage caused by a previous typhoon, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.
The following roads were closed to traffic as of 7 am on Monday:
EASTERN VISAYAS
Tacloban City
- Rizal Avenue Extension, K0905+(-1067) to K0905+619
CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION
Abra
- Abra-Cervantes Road
- K0432+194 Baay Bridge (Note: Damaged by previous typhoon. Detour road is at the river below the bridge.)
- K0455+822.2 Manicbel Bridge (Note: Damaged by previous typhoon. Detour road is at the river below the bridge.)
- Kalinga
- Balbalan-Pinukpuk Road -K0507+200, Apatan Section
- Tabuk-Banaue Road -K0538+100, Lubo Section
- Lubuagan-Batong Buhay Road - K0476+1400 Balatoc Section (Note: Damaged by previous typhoon.)
- K0476+1400 to K0476+4000 Balatoc to Batong Buhay Section
CALABARZON
Quezon
- Marikina-Infanta Road
- K0107+200, Infanta, Quezon
- Querocep Bridge, K0109
Batangas
- Diokno Highway, K0072+560, Kalaka, Batangas
BICOL
Camarines Sur
- Daang Maharlika Highway, Naga City/Milaor Brdy Road
- Tigaon-Goa-Lagonoy-Caramoan Road
- Pili-Tigaon-Albay Bdry Road
- Daang Maharlika Highway, along K0460, Sta Teresita, Baao
Catanduanes
- Catanduanes Circumferential Road (intermittent section) Juction Bato-Baras Road Baras-Gigmoto-Viga Road Jct Catanduanes Cir Rd- Panganiban-Sabloyon Road
The following road, meanwhile, was deemed "hardly passable."
EASTERN VISAYAS
Samar
- Wright-Taft-Borongan Road, K0858+150, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar (Alternate route: San Juanico-Basey-Marabut Road)
– Rappler.com