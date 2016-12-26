Typhoon Nina affects over 100,000 in PH

Thousands remain in evacuation centers as Typhoon Nina continues to move away from the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – At least 27,085 families or 116,154 people in 395 barangays have been affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten), according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Here is the breakdown of the affected population in regions that were hit by the typhoon, as of late afternoon Monday, December 26.

Calabarzon (Quezon): 7,047 people

Mimaropa (Marinduque): 176

Region V (Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon): 91,281

Region VIII (Northern Samar): 17,650

Preemptive evacuation was earlier conducted across the affected regions. At least 26,811 families or 114,933 people evacuated homes, the DSWD said. Of this, at least 22,078 families or 93,271 people are still staying in 367 evacuation centers while 1,206 people or 5,243 families sought shelter in the houses of relatives or friends.

The DSWD started relief work on Christmas day. As of Monday, more than P7 million worth of relief assistance has been provided to the affected families. Of this amount, the DSWD gave more than P6 million while the local government units provided about P863,000.

Other government offices, civil society groups, and the private sector have also mobilized help for the affected areas. Here's a list of relief operations for victims of Typhoon Nina and how you can donate: #ReliefPH: Help victims of Typhoon Nina. – Rappler.com