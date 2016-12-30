Gov't provides over P92-M assistance to Typhoon Nina victims

DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo visits typhoon-stricken areas to check on response efforts. Of the total assistance, P90 million comes from DSWD while P2.5 million comes from LGUs.

MANILA, Philippines – The government has so far provided P92.8 million worth of assistance to those affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) in the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Region 5, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Friday, December 30.

Of the amount, P90 million came from the DSWD while P2.5 million came from local government units.

Nina, which made landfall on Christmas Day, affected over 1.5 million people or 326,632 families in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region 5, and Region 8, the DSWD said.

Of this, over 1.1 million people or 246,586 families were displaced. The DSWD said 316,714 individuals, or 68,304 families, are staying in 657 evacuation centers.

Taguiwalo visits storm-hit areas

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, accompanied by a team from the DSWD Central Office, spent the Rizal Day holiday visiting typhoon-stricken areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Marinduque.

They joined the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), which will conduct an aerial assessment of the affected areas in Batangas, Quezon, and Marinduque provinces. When she returned to Manila, Taguiwalo met with NDRRMC officials "to assess the damage, response, and assistance provided to Typhoon Nina affected areas and communities," the DSWD said.

Taguiwalo sought to dispel rumors that there are no DSWD food packs in Marinduque.

"Even before Typhoon Nina struck Marinduque, there are already prepositioned supplies in the LGU. We do not know why several people are saying that not even a single food pack from DSWD arrived in Marinduque," she said.

Last December 28, her department had also sent additional assistance in the form of 5,000 family food packs; 2,000 blankets; 2,000 sleeping mats; 200 mosquito nets; 500 solar lamps; and 2,000 hygiene kits. – Rappler.com