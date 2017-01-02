Over 7,000 families affected by Typhoon Nina still in evacuation centers

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo also calls on the public to report irregularities in the distribution of relief goods

MANILA, Philippines – More than 7,000 families welcomed the new year in evacuation centers a week after Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) hit Southern Tagalog region.

Typhoon Nina left 388,943 families displaced in affected areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Regions V and VIII, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Monday, January 2.

A total of 248,246 damaged houses – 175,542 partially damaged and 72,704 totally damaged – have already been identified.

The DSWD is currently preparing its action plan for their shelter needs, but they have so far released P158.4 million worth of relief assistance to a total of 471,453 families affected by the typhoon.

The amount covered food packs, as well as assistance to 16,155 passengers who were stranded in 20 seaports in the region. According to the DSWD, there are no more stranded passengers as of January 2.

Report irregularities in relief distribution

The DSWD said it will continue to send augmentation support to local government units.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo also called on the public to report irregularities in the distribution of relief items to affected families.

“Mahigpit pong ipinagbabawal na galawin ng mga lokal na opisyal ang DSWD food packs para hati-hatiin ang laman nito. Kung may ganitong pangyayari, maaari nyo pong ireport sa amin o sa 8888 ang insidente kasama ang litrato o kahit anong pruweba tungkol sa nakita ninyong iregularidad," Taguiwao said.

(Opening or repacking DSWD food packs by local governments for distribution to affected locals is strictly prohibited. We encourage everyone to report such incidents to the 8888 citizen’s complaint hotline with proof of the irregularity). – Rappler.com

