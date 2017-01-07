Surigao del Sur town evacuates over 200 residents due to Auring

There are at least 976,704 families or 4,883,546 people who are exposed to areas that are highly to very highly susceptible to landslide or flooding, the DSWD says

MANILA, Philippiens – The municipal government of San Miguel in Surigao del Sur province ordered the evacuation of at least 51 families or 217 people in risky areas as Tropical Depression Auring intensified on Saturday afternoon, January 7, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

The families are now staying in two evacuation centers in San Miguel, the DSWD reported Saturday night.

According to DSWD, there are at least 976,704 families or 4,883,546 people who are "exposed to areas that are highly to very highly susceptible to landslide or flooding" in regions Caraga, X, VIII, VII, NIR, XII, ARMM, XI, and VI.

Of the population that is expected to be affected, over 420,000 families are poor.

The agency has standby funds and stockpiles worth P895.3 million broken down as follows:

Standby funds – P 132,135,253.58

Family food packs – P 198,263,790.72

Food and non-food items – P 564,911,326.71.

DSWD, which is the lead agency for disaster response, announced that its Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) is monitoring the development of this weather disturbance 24/7.

The state weather bureau placed 9 provinces in Mindanao under Storm Warning Signal Number 1 on Saturday afternoon, January 7.

PAGASA said Auring is expected to hit land over the Surigao provinces between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, January 8 or 9.

The state weather bureau also advised residents of areas under a storm warning signal, as well as the rest of the Davao Region and Northern Mindanao, against possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also told affected residents to prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall within the 300-km diameter of Auring. – Rappler.com