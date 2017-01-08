Thousands of passengers stranded due to Auring

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board tells transport operators to attend to the needs of affected passengers

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of passengers were stranded after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) suspended several bus trips and port operations on Sunday, January 8, due to Tropical Depression Auring.

The tropical depression, which made landfall in Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, is affecting parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

As of posting, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said there are 6,079 stranded passengers in various ports.

The LTFRB initially suspended all bus trips to the province of Cebu, which is among the areas under signal number 1.

In a separate statement, it also said port operations have been suspended in the following areas, and bus operators are advised to also suspend their trips:

Lipata

Surigao

San Ricardo

Dumaguete

Larena

Tagbilaran

Nasipit

Dumanga

Liloan, Southern Leyte

Cagayan de Oro

Benoni

Balingoan

The LTFRB said bus operators should attend to passengers' needs and give them "ready access to food and personal amenities." – Rappler.com