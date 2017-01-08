WalangPasok: Class and work suspensions, Monday, January 9

Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes and work have been suspended for Monday, January 9

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes and work have been suspended for Monday, January 9.

Classes in all levels as well as local government work are suspended in the city of Manila due to the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Classes are suspended in the following areas due to Tropical Depression Auring.

Agusan del Norte - all levels (public and private)

Cabadbaran City - all levels (public and private)

Butuan City - all levels (public and private)

Bayabas, Surigao del Sur - all levels (public and private)

Cebu province - preschool to high school (public and private)

Bohol province - preschool to high school (public and private)

The following areas have also suspended work in government offices:

Bayugan City - all levels (public and private) and government work

The Office of Civil Defense Caraga Region is posting the latest information on its Facebook page.

