LIST: Power outages due to Tropical Depression Auring

The NGCP says that the loss of power in areas hit by the tropical depression may be caused by its affected transmission facilities or distribution facilities of local distribution utilities or electric cooperatives

MANILA, Philippines – Some transmission lines and power facilities have been affected by Tropical Depression Auring, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Monday, January 9.

The NGCP said that the loss of power may be caused by its affected transmission facilities or distribution facilities of local distribution utilities or electric cooperatives.

"Specific cities and municipalities affected by the power interruptions are determined by concerned Distribution Utilities, unless the outage affects the entire franchise area," the NGCP said in a statement.

As of 6 am, Monday, the following transmission lines and facilities have been affected by the tropical depression:

Puerto-Damlag 34.5kV line

Affected customer: BUSECO

Date/time out: January 8, 6:11 pm



Butuan-Placer 138kV line 1

Affected customer: SIARELCO, SURNECO, SURSECO

Date/time out: January 8, 9:47 pm



Placer-Madrid 69kV line

Affected customer: SIARELCO, SURNECO, SURSECO 2

Date/time out: January 8, 9:47 pm



Placer-Surigao 69kV STL

Affected customer: SURNECO

Date/time out: January 8, 9:47 pm

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, January 9, state weather bureau PAGASA said Auring is already 100 kilometers east northeast of Tagbilaran, Bohol. It is now moving west northwest at 9 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 7 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of up to 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h. It had slightly weakened early Sunday evening, January 8, after making landfall over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon. – Rappler.com