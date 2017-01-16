(UPDATED) On January 16, Cagayan de Oro orders forced evacuation of residents in areas that are prone to flooding

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Cagayan de Oro officials placed the city under code red early Tuesday morning, January 17, after the water level in Iponan River has reached a critical level.

Local authorities ordered forced evacuation in the following areas that are prone to flooding,

Tumpagon

Pigsag-an

Tuburan

Pagalungan

Lumbia

San Simon

Pagatpat

Iponan

Canitoan

Bulua

"Evacuate as soon as possible," Liza Mazo, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) director in Region X, earlier said, advising affected residents to seek temporary shelter in designated evacuation centers and safer areas. (READ: Thousands stranded as flash floods hit Cagayan de Oro)

The city council declared Cagayan de Oro under state of calamity before dawn Tuesday, January 17, after the streets were submerged in neck-deep floods triggered by the nonstop rains Monday afternoon.

Evacuation centers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Monday night that its field office in the region is closely coordinating with the Cagayan de Oro City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) to identify the evacuation centers that were opened and the number of evacuees that need assistance.

According to the Cagayan de Oro social welfare and development officer Teddy Sabugaa, the city has opened at least 3 evacuation centers:

Bulua covered court in Barangay Bulua, where there are 27 families or 117 people

Nazareth covered court, where there are 22 families

4th Infantry Division Gymnasium in Patag, where there are 30 families or 120 individuals

Below is the list of other open evacuation centers:

Agusan gym

Aluba Catholic Church

Barangay 7 barangay hall

Bonbon covered court

Bugo gym

Canitoan covered court

Corrales Elementary School

Macasandig covered court

Xavier University covered courts

As of Monday night, at least 31 families from from Barangay Canitoan have been affected by the flooding. At least two houses in the barangay were totally damaged, while 29 others were partially damaged due to flooding, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported.

In Barangay F.S. Catanico, 20 families were affected by flooding.

In a Facebook post, DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said Monday night that "prepositioned goods of DSWD Field Office 10 are now on standby in the 5 provinces of Northern Mindanao: Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental.

Stay awake and alert

"Huwag munang matulog at magbantay (Stay awake, stay alert), Listen to the advisories from PAGASA and the LGUs," Mazo reminded affected residents.

It has been rainy in various parts of the country due to a low pressure area (LPA) in Mindanao and the tail-end of a cold front affecting the Visayas.

In a bulletin issued 5:00 pm on Monday, January 16, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is in the vicinity of Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, the regions of Northern Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the province of Palawan. Those areas should be on alert for floods and landslides. PAGASA warned. – Rappler.com