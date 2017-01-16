Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes and work have been suspended for Tuesday, January 17, due to rains and floods in the Visayas and Mindanao

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes and work have been suspended for Tuesday, January 17, due to the continuous rains, flashfloods, and landslides in parts of the Visayas and Northern Mindanao:

Classes

Work

Bookmark this page. It is constantly being updated.

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com