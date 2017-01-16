#WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions, Tuesday, January 17
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes and work have been suspended for Tuesday, January 17, due to the continuous rains, flashfloods, and landslides in parts of the Visayas and Northern Mindanao:
Classes
- Tacloban City - no work and classes in all levels as announced by Mayor Christina Gonzales-Romualdez
- Palo, Leyte - no work and classes in all levels as per Mayor Remedios Matin Petilla's announcement
- Inopacan, Leyte - no classes from pre-school to elementary as announced this morning by Mayor Silvestre Lumarda III
- Bohol - preschool to high school
- Lapu-Lapu City - preschool to high school (public)
- Cagayan de Oro City - elementary to high school
- Lourdes College, Cagayan de Oro
- University of Science and Technology in the Philippines (including senior high school), Cagayan de Oro
- La Salle Academy - Iligan - all levels
- Negros Oriental - preschool to high school (public and private)
- Oroquieta City - elementary to high school
- Liceo de Cagayan University - all levels
- Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan
- Saint Paul School of Professional Studies
- Siliman University
Work
- All courts in Cagayan de Oro - per Supreme Court order
- Liceo de Cagayan University
- Xavier University - Ateneo de Cagayan
- Siliman University
