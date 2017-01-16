#RescuePH: Emergency hotlines for Cagayan de Oro floods
CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Local authorities declared Cagayan de Oro under state of calamity before dawn Tuesday, January 17, while forced evacuation was carried out in several barangays, and cancellation of classes and work was announced.
If you need help, contact the following emergency hotlines.
A low pressure area and the tail-end of a cold front caused heavy flooding on Monday, leaving thousands of students and workers stranded in some areas of the city, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD) said.
The state weather bureau Pagasa forecasts moderate to heavy rain in the Visayas, the regions of Northern Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the province of Palawan for Tuesday. – Rappler.com