Here's a list of emergency hotlines you can call or text if you are in Cagayan de Oro and you need help

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Local authorities declared Cagayan de Oro under state of calamity before dawn Tuesday, January 17, while forced evacuation was carried out in several barangays, and cancellation of classes and work was announced.

If you need help, contact the following emergency hotlines.