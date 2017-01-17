Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas or schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, January 18, due to rains and floods in the Visayas and Mindanao

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas or schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, January 18, due to the continuous rains, flash floods, and landslides in parts of the Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

