'On behalf of Cagayan de Oro, I issue this urgent appeal. The city needs every assistance that our people can give,' says Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III appealed to the government and the public for “immediate aid” for flood victims in his hometown, Cagayan de Oro.

While Pimentel lauded the “swift, decisive, government response” that saved lives, he said there were still displaced evacuees in need of help.

“On behalf of Cagayan de Oro, I issue this urgent appeal. The city needs every assistance that our people can give. It needs immediate support for the reconstruction of destroyed houses and other damaged buildings,” Pimentel said in a statement on Wednesday, January 18.

The senator said the victims need immediate food and clothing as their houses were either washed away or still submerged in waist-deep floodwater.

Pimentel said he would also talk to concerned government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Health, to extend assistance to the victims.

With the recent flash floods, Pimentel urged local officials to revisit the city’s flood-control and infrastructure program. He cited reports he received that the city’s canals were clogged with trash. (READ: Thousands stranded as flash floods hit Cagayan de Oro)

Before dawn on Tuesday, January 17, the city council declared Cagayan de Oro under a state of calamity.

As of Tuesday, torrential rains left at least 7 people dead in the province of Misamis Oriental and in the city, according to provincial and city officials. – Rappler.com