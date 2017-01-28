Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno urges residents in the eastern part of the city, particularly those who live near creeks, to seek temporary refuge in evacuation centers

MANILA, Philippines – Due to incessant rain in upland Bukidnon and in Cagayan de Oro City itself, Mayor Oscar Moreno ordered residents in some flood-prone areas of the city to evacuate on Saturday, January 28.

"A substantial number of residents are preemptively evacuating in Barangay Cugman," Moreno told Rappler, noting that the city is already on red alert for possible flooding.

Red alert, an advisory which state weather bureau PAGASA gives, indicates that torrential rainfall of more than 30mm in an hour has been observed and is expected to continue for the next two hours.

This can be equivalent to 8 gallons of rain per square meter per hour. Continuous rainfall of more than 65 mm for 3 hours can also prompt PAGASA to give this advisory. This means that severe flooding in low-lying areas is expected and residents should start evacuating. (READ: How to use PAGASA’s color-coded rainfall advisory)

Moreno urged other residents in the eastern part of Cagayan de Oro, particularly those who live near creeks that are anticipated to overflow, to seek temporary refuge in designated evacuation centers.

Cagayan de Oro City was placed under a state of calamity on January 17, following massive floods triggered by nonstop rains since January 16.

At least 7 were reported dead in the city and in the province of Misamis Oriental. (READ: Too much rain, garbage, clogged waterways caused Cagayan de Oro flood) – Rappler.com





