Here's a list of emergency hotlines affected residents can call or text

MANILA, Philippines – Evacuation centers in Cagayan de Oro City were opened after Mayor Oscar Moreno ordered residents in some flood-prone areas of the city to evacuate on Saturday morning, January 28. (READ: Red alert: Cagayan de Oro orders evacuation in flood-prone areas)

As of Saturday afternoon, here is the list of safe evacuation centers where affected residents temporarily sought refuge as of 1:20 pm, according to the city government:

Bonbon Elementary School - 15 families

Cugman covered court - 5 families

Puerto covered court - 10 families

Puerto Elementary School - 10 families

Macasandig covered court - 12 families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in CARAGA has prepositioned at least 11,100 family food packs for the flood victims. The agency has also extended about P 4.3 million worth of assistance to the local government units of the affected areas.

Alamin ang tungkulin ng lokal at nasyonal na pamahalaan sa panahon ng kalamidad @dswdserves @sec_judy #DSWDMayMalasakit pic.twitter.com/eo5bcBLT5J — DSWD Caraga (@dswdcaraga) January 28, 2017

The following responders are already on standby for rescue and relief operations at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRMMD):

Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA)

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)

Philippine Air Force (PAF)

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

Moreno activated the CDRRMO's Incident Management Team as early as 10 am, Saturday. The city raised the alert system to Red at noon time. The city’s Road and Traffic Administration (RTA), learning from the previous week's experience, diverted traffic away from the National Highway to an alternate route.

A Red alert – an advisory given by state weather bureau PAGASA – means that severe flooding in low-lying areas is expected and residents should start evacuating.

PAGASA has placed Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental on Orange alert. It also put the entire CARAGA and Lanao del Sur regions under Orange alert.

And Orange alert means that residents in affected areas should be on alert for possible evacuation. Flooding in affected areas is expected. (READ: How to use PAGASA’s color-coded rainfall advisory)

Cagayan de Oro City was placed under a state of calamity on January 17, following massive floods triggered by nonstop rains since January 16.

At least 7 were reported dead in the city and in Misamis Oriental.

Emergency hotlines

If you need help, contact the following emergency hotlines.

Agos eBayanihan 2929 free text

Affected areas in Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Misamis Occidental can also send #FloodPH, #RescuePH, and #ReliefPH reports via the Agos eBayanihan platform:

Smart, Talk & Text, and Sun subscribers can send at least 3 free text messages per day, while succeeding messages will be charged P2.50.

As part of the country's Emergency Telecommunications Cluster during disasters, the Agos eBayanihan team monitors, verifies, and relays these reports to concerned government agencies. – With a report from Bobby Lagsa/Rappler.com