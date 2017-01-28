Contact Oro Rescue at 0917555924 or Cagayan de Oro city disaster management office hotline at (088) 8574144 for calls for help

MANILA, Philippines – Northern Mindanao police deployed search and rescue teams as heavy rains triggered fresh flooding in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, January 28.

"Our search and rescue personnel and 4 10-wheeler 6X6 trucks are already deployed to help in the evacuation," said Chief Superintendent Agripino Javier, Northern Mindanao Police Regional chief.

Javier said he ordered the deployment of police search and rescue teams as part of the government's "precautionary measures" to protect residents.

"We are now taking precautionary measures. We are particularly assisting the CDRRMO and PDRRMO on pre-emptive evacuation as well as managing traffic. We have deployed police personnel on key areas to direct traffic, help stranded motorist and provide assistance to the public," Javier said.

Regional police spokesperson Superintendent Surki Serenas said that following Javier's directive, "all police units in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental are on alert and ready for emergency response."

The Philippine Army also deployed its personnel for humanitarian aid and disaster response.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier announced that a low pressure area and northeast monsoon affecting Mindanao has brought continuous heavy rains over Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro, rendering parts of the Iligan-Cagayan de Oro-Butuan national highway impassable due to flooding.

The following responders are already on standby for rescue and relief operations at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRMMD):

Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA)

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)

Philippine Air Force (PAF)

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

Currently placed under Red alert, torrential rainfall of more than 30 mm in an hour has been observed and is expected to continue for the next two hours in the city. (READ: Red alert: Cagayan de Oro orders evacuation in flood-prone areas)

Barely a week has passed since Cagayan de Oro City was placed under a state of calamity on January 17, following massive floods triggered by nonstop rains since January 16.

At least 7 were reported dead in the city and in the province of Misamis Oriental. (READ: Too much rain, garbage, clogged waterways caused Cagayan de Oro flood) – Rappler.com

