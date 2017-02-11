Affected passengers may be accommodated via mounted Cebu-Butuan-Cebu flights. They may also avail of several options without penalties.

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific announced that its flights to and from Surigao will be suspended beginning Saturday, February 11.

This, after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) restricted operations at the Surigao Airport in Surigao City due to runway damage caused by the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the area on Friday night, February 10. Flight suspensions take effect today until March 10, 2017. (READ: 4 dead as magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Mindanao)

Affected passengers may be accommodated via mounted Cebu-Butuan-Cebu flights or avail of any of the following options, without penalties:

Rebook flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date

Reroute flights to alternate stations (Cebu or Bacolod) within 30 days from original departure date

Opt for full refund or travel fund

To specify their preferred option, guests may call the CEB reservation hotlines (+632)702-0888 or (+6332)230-8888, or visit CEB’s ticket offices listed below:

NAIA Terminal 3 Sales Office – Level 3, Departure Hall, NAIA Terminal 3, Andrews Avenue, Pasay City

NAIA Terminal 4 Express Ticket Office – Old Domestic Road, Pasay City

KidZania Manila (rebooking transactions only) – Park Triangle, 3245 North 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, 1634 Taguig City

Robinsons Galleria – West Lane, Level 1, Ortigas Avenue corner ADB Avenue, Quezon City

Robinsons Place Imus – Level 4, Aguinaldo Highway, Imus, Cavite

Robinsons Place Manila – Level 1, Adriatico Wing, Pedro Gil corner Adriatico Street, Ermita, Manila

Cebu Airport Ticket Office – Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Lapu-Lapu Airport Road, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Robinsons Fuente – Fuente Osmeña, Cebu City

– Rappler.com