NDRRMC launches the nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill in Cebu City

MANILA, Philippines – To intensify community preparedness and strengthen the local government's commitment in ensuring zero casualty during disasters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday, March 31, conducted a nationwide earthquake drill.

The ceremonial launch of the nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill was conducted in Cebu City.

Why Cebu? According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum, there are two main reasons why the NDRRMC decided to hold the earthquake drill in the Queen City of the South – the dense population and its booming local economy.

"Alam natin na nagkaroon ng lindol sa Negros in 2012 at sa Bohol in 2013. Parehong may faults ang parehong probinsya. At meron ding [faults] ang Cebu. So kailangan nating masigurado sa ating mga kababayan na maintindihan na ang mga panganib ay natural at hindi dapat ipagwalang bahala" Solidum added.

(We know that an earthquake struck Negros in 2012 and Bohol in 2013. Both nearby provinces have (earthquake) faults. Cebu also has faults. So we need to ensure that the community understands that hazards are natural and should not be ignored.)

At 2 pm on Friday, Cebu provincial officials and Solidum led the ringing of the siren to signal the start of the earthquake drill.

Below are photos from that earthquake drill:

Happening Now: @cebugovph holds an Earthquake Drill today that is organized by the Office of the Civil Defense. pic.twitter.com/n6czDiw5s1 — PIA CEBU (@CebuInfocen) March 31, 2017

