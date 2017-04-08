The 5.6 magnitude quake damaged several structures in the resort town of Mabini town in Batangas, the quake's epicenter

MANILA, Philippines – "People panicked. Children were crying."

This was how Facebook user Ryan Valle described how his fellow guests at Camp Netanya Resort in Mabini town in Batangas when a magnitude 5.6 quake struck the province on Saturday afternoon, April 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake first struck off Mabini, Batangas. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 5.7.

Valle, who works in Manila, was visiting the resort when the quake happened at around 3:07 pm. He said about 5 aftershocks happened while they were out on the road.

“Everyone was able to run. People from the resort guided us out to open spaces. So everyone is safe,” Valle told Rappler in an interview.

Science Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr, who is concurrent director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), urged the public "to stay calm and review their preparedness and response plans." (READ: Phivolcs to Batangas residents: No tsunami after quake)

Quake damage

The quake caused damage to a building in the resort. Valle posted on his Facebook account photos that showed cracks in the walls of the resort’s hotel. Some debris fell over cars parked near the hotel.

See the photos of the damage caused to a hotel near the epicenter of the quake. The viral photos have been shared more than 11,000 times as of posting.

– Rappler.com

Do you have photos of damage caused by the earthquake? Post your images on Twitter using the hashtag #QuakePH or plot them on the Agos eBayanihan map agos.rappler.com