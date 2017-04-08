The PRC says it has sent out tents and generator sets to its chapter in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) sent help to Batangas after twin quakes struck the province on Saturday afternoon, April 8.

In a Facebook post, the PRC said it sent out 30 tents and 3 generator sets to its chapter in Batangas.

Manpower and tents will be deployed in evacuation centers at the Batangas Medical Center, Jesus of Nazareth Medical Center and Calaca Hospital, the PRC added.

One emergency vehicle and one 6x6 truck will also be mobilized.

The PRC Batangas Chapter has also dispatched a team to SM City Batangas to assist people who fainted and experienced dizziness.

The Batangas chapter volunteers even assisted a pregnant woman who suffered from abdominal contraction, according to PRC's Facebook post.

The PRC also showed the damage caused by the quake. Parts of the walls at Mabini General Hospital cracked, while a large chunk of rock blocked a road in Lobo town.

The two earthquakes – with magnitudes 5.6 and 6.0 – hit minutes apart off Mabini, Batangas, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremors were felt in Metro Manila and in nearby provinces. – Rappler.com