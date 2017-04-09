Food, water, blankets, and tents are provided for the residents affected by the twin earthquakes

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) delivered relief supplies for displaced families in Batangas, where twin earthquakes struck on Saturday, April 8.

Families in Mabini town received 600 blankets, 400 bottles of water, and 30 tents from the DSWD, reported the agency on Sunday, April 9.

Those in the island municipality of Tingloy were given 200 blankets, 15 tents, and 100 bottles of water. The DSWD also gave 10,000 bottles of energy drinks, 5,000 servings of ready-to-eat arroz caldo, and 20 tents for affected hospitals.

"The DSWD continues to extend relief assistance to families affected by the earthquake in Batangas and nearby provinces," said Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo in a statement.

"As of now, the residents in Mabini leave their homes at night to evacuate to safer places or open grounds using the tents that we have provided. We brought blankets and ready-to-eat food for them. We continue to call on the public to stay alert," she added.

Social Welfare Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns Anton Hernandez also met with Batangas officials to check how the national government can provide further support.

During the meeting, the Office of Civil Defense also gave a crash course on the Incident Command System, which helps government agencies quickly respond to disasters.

Batangas was the epicenter of two successive earthquakes on Saturday that registered magnitudes 5.6 and 6.0 on the Richter scale, respectively. (READ: Batangas residents flee to safety after twin quakes)

Several structures were damaged, including the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Batangas City. – Rappler.com