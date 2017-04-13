Houses, barangay halls, schools in Kalilangan town are partially damaged by the earthquake last Wednesday

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense in Region 10 reported damage to properties and infrastructure following the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Wao town in Lanao del Sur early Wednesday morning, April 12. (READ: Strong early morning earthquake jolts Mindanao)

The OCD said that damage was reported in Kalilangan town in Bukidnon, with at least 53 partially damaged and 6 severely damaged houses.

Kalilangan’s municipal hall had minor cracks, while the Sangguniang Bayan building was heavily damaged. The quake also caused minor cracks in the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital, prompting staff to bring patients outside under tents last Wednesday. The military provided the tents.

Barangay halls in Macaopao, Poblacion, Ninoy Aquino, and West Poblacion also had cracks and slight damage, as well as the Kalilangan National High School, Macaopao Elementary School, and Kalilangan Central Elementary School.

The Ninoy Aquino and Malatipay bridges were declared passable despite minor damage.

The earthquake also caused two landslides, one in Barangay Ninoy Aquino and the other in Barangay Malinao. There were no casualties.

Kalilangan Mayor Omaradji Pizarro convened the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and set up a command post. – Rappler.com