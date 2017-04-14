The earthquake swarm that hit Batangas in April 2017 damaged the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, one of the province’s oldest churches.

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Many Catholics in Batangas City observe Holy Week outdoors – in an open chapel or at the Mabini Plaza.

The neoclassical structure was destroyed by an earthquake in 1863.

Another earthquake in 1942 caused the church's facade to collapse.

Look at the damage that recent earthquakes did to the iconic church.






