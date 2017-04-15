(UPDATED) The Office of Civil Defense advises travelers not to proceed to seaports after the cancellation of sea trips due to Tropical Depression Crising

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – About 4,000 passengers in various seaports of Bicol were stranded after sea trips in the region were cancelled due to the weather disturbance brought by Tropical Depression Crising.

Rachelle Miranda, OCD Bicol spokesperson, said all sea transportations were cancelled on Saturday, April 15, as Crising threatened Samar.

“It would be best not to proceed to seaports or your travel destinations as there would be no sea transport unless tropical cylone warning signal (TCWS) and gale warnings are lifted,” Miranda said.

Initially, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that close to 1,000 passengers in various seaports in the Bicol region were stranded. But by 4 pm, the PCG said, there were at least 4,851 stranded passengers.

The highest number of stranded passengers were reported in Matnog port in Sorsogon province – about 590, according to the PCG, followed by Tabaco (249), Bulan (9), Pilar (30). In Camarines Sur, 25 were stranded in Pasacao town and 59 in Guijalo.

The stranded passengers in the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate took shelter at the seaports of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

What passengers should do

Expecting a passenger surge as the Holy Week ends, the regional directors of Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions checked the situation in various ports in their areas of responsibility on Saturday, according to OCD spokesperson Mina Marasigan.

Marasigan advised passengers to do the following to avoid getting stranded:

Be guided by port travel schedule and other advisories

Monitor weather updates

As of Saturday afternoon, the following areas remain under signal number 1, according to PAGASA:

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Capiz

northern part of Cebu

northern part of Negros Occidental

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Marasigan said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to assist stranded families or individuals who may need assistance. – with a report from Voltaire Tupaz/Rappler.com

If you or a person you know got stranded, report on Twitter via #ReliefPH or post on the Agos Map.