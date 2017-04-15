DSWD field offices are on standby to extend assistance to affected local government units

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to serve areas expected to be adversely affected by Tropical Depression Crising.

“Patuloy po ang koordinasyong ng DSWD sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at sa mga ahensyang miyembro ng NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) upang paghandaan ang maaring epekto ng Tropical Depression Crising," Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said in a statement on Saturday, April 15.

(The DSWD continues to coordinate with local governments and member agencies of the NDRRMC to prepare for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Crising.)

Concerned DSWD field offices are now on standby to extend assistance to affected local government units (LGUs).

Currently, the DSWD maintains a total of 418,290 family food packs (FFPs) in its National Resource Operations Center (NROC) and all regional offices ready for possible augmentation to LGUs, and standby funds amounting to more than P1 billion.

Packing of relief goods in concerned regions is also ongoing in preparation for Crising’s anticipated impact, Taguiwalo said.

Be alert and prepared

Taguiwalo called on the public to be alert and prepared.

“Nais din po naming ulitin ang paalala sa publiko na manatiling handa at makipagtulungan sa gobyerno dahil napakahalaga po ng partisipasyon ng ating mga kababayan upang mabawasan ang pinsala na maaring dulot ng bagyo," Taguiwalo said.

(We also want to remind the public to be prepared and to continue to work together with the government because their participation in disaster preparedness can help minimize the possible impacts of the storm.)”

Taguiwalo just came from earthquake-affected areas in Batangas, where relief operations are also ongoing.

On Friday, April 15, the agency's Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB) was placed under "blue alert" as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Depression Crising.

Director Felino Castro, DReAMB head, reminded concerned field offices to preposition goods near the ports in anticipation of stranded passengers.

More than 4,000 passengers in various seaports of Bicol were stranded after sea trips in the region were cancelled on Saturday due to the tropical depression.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression Crising made landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar at 6:30 pm, but is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 3 to 6 hours after hitting land. – Rappler.com