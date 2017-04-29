The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council declares Red Alert status after a strong earthquake hits Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines – (NDRRMC) has activated its response cluster after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Davao Occidental early Saturday morning, April 29.

NDRRMC clusters met at 9 am, Saturday, to assess the situation in affected areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), NDRRMC's lead agency for response efforts, is set to declare a Red Alert status, according to Director Ninoy Castro.

Castro, who heads DSWD's Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau (DReAMB), said that the agency has ordered the activation of its quick response teams (QRT) and Red Alert Status in its field office in Region 12.

The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) of the DSWD is also continuously coordinating with the DSWD-Field Office in regions 9, 10, 11, 12, and Caraga for updates on the extent of damage and the number of affected families and individuals.

The DSWD central office, its field offices in affected regions, and the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to about P1.2 billion. – Rappler.com

