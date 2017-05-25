Here are 3 things to do during aftershocks

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck parts of Luzon at 10:27 pm on Thursday, May 25. Phivolcs said no damage is expected, but there will be aftershocks.

Stay alert and avoid areas vulnerable to landslides



"People are reminded to be cautious of stuctures with signs of damage and cracks as this may be further damaged by aftershocks," according to Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum.



The Phivolcs director added that slopes in affected areas should be checked for tension cracks that may have resulted from the intense shaking. Consequently, residents are advised to avoid areas that are susceptible to landslides.



Do not enter heavily-damaged structures



People are advised against entering heavily damaged structures or houses.



"In cases of houses and buildings with damages, it is best to contact the municipal engineering offices for advice," Solidum said.



Municipal and city engineers are expected to recommend appropriate action to strengthen the structural integrity of the damaged buildings and houses. (READ: What makes houses earthquake-ready?)



Seek temporary shelter



Residents in affected areas are advised to seek temporary shelter especially when they see cracks in their homes.



Officials assigned certains schools in affected areas as evacuation centers for residents whose houses were damaged by the earthquake. – Rappler.com