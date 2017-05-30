A total of 58 awards will be given to individuals and groups from various sectors in the 18th Gawad Kalasag National Awarding Ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Which municipalities, cities, and provinces deserve to be recognized for their disaster risk reduction and management initiatives?

On June 8, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) will hold the 18th Gawad Kalasag National Awarding Ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Gawad Kalasag is the country's premier annual awards for outstanding contributions in the fields of disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) and humanitarian assistance.

A total of 58 awards will be given to individuals and groups from various sectors.

Since its inception in 1998, the Gawad Kalasag award has been conferred on 199 local DRRM councils, 66 national government organizations, 31 individuals, and 211 groups or institutions.

For two straight years, South Cotabato has won the provincial level Gawad Kalasag award for helping mitigate the impacts of climate change by improving its irrigation system.

About 30 awardees have been included in the Hall of Fame, such as the town of San Jose de Buenavista in Antique which bagged for 3 straight years the Best Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for the 1st to 3rd Class Municipality Category.

In 2012, Pasig City also entered the Hall of Fame as Best Government Emergency Response Managers. A year later, it was named the Best City Disaster Council.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the chairperson of the NDRRMC, will lead the awarding ceremony. – Rappler.com