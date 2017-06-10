The NDRRMC awards several local government units and private groups for their outstanding efforts in disaster management and humanitarian response

MANILA, Philippines – In a disaster prone-country like the Philippines, which local government units and private institutions are leading the way in terms of disaster management?

To honor outstanding local efforts in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery in the past year, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) held the 18th Gawad Kalasag National Awarding Ceremony on Thursday, June 8, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Gawad Kalasag awakens our resolution and vigor in leadership to prepare ahead so that when the danger is upon us, there shall be no fear, only courage,” said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who is concurrent NDRRMC chief.



The annual awards is deemed important among local government units and humanitarian responders – groups that are expected to be on the frontline of emergency measures during disasters.

The Philippines is vulnerable to almost all types of hazards. An average of 20 tropical cyclones enter the Philippine area of responsibility every year.

For the 18th Gawad Kalasag, NDRRMC awarded 9 local DRRM Councils, two individuals, 13 groups/institutions, and two hall of fame awardees for their outstanding contributions in DRRM and humanitarian assistance.

Among the awardees are Isabela province and Davao City. They are recognized as the best local DRRM council at the provincial and highly-urbanized city levels, respectively.

The Davao Firefighter Rescue Services received the Hall of Fame award for winning in the Gawad Kalasag for 3 consecutive years.

Here is complete list of awardees:

List of awardees at the 18th Gawad Kalasag National Awards Best provincial DRRM council Province of Isabela Best city DRRM council (highly-urbanized) Davao City Best city DRRM council (independent) Santiago City, Isabela Best municipal DRRM council (1st - 3rd class) Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur Best municipal DRRM council (4th - 6th class) Tublay, Benguet Best barangay DRRM committee (urban) Brgy Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato Best barangay DRRM committee (rural) Brgy Alinguigan Second, Ilagan City, Isabela Best civil society organization Sibog Katawhan Along sa Paglambo, Incorporated (SIKAP) Best people's organization Nagkahiusang Mangingista sa Hinatuan, Incorporated

Best volunteer organization Davao Firefighter and Rescue Services Best Government Emergency Management Service (Basic) Disaster Action Response Team, Tarlac City Best Emergency Management Service Rescue 922, Cauayan City, isabela Best public school (urban) Raniag High School, Ramon, Isabela Best private school (urban) Lord's Hand Academy, Pasig City Best public school (Rural) Bintawan National High School, Villaverde, Nueva Vizcaya Best private school (Rural) Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy, Lanao del Norte Best early learning center (Urban) Isabela Provincial Capitol Day Care Center, Ilagan City Best early learning center (rural) Sipitan-Badiang Day Care Center, Guimbal, Iloilo Best hospital (national government) Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr Medical Center, Ozamiz City Best hospital (LGU) Hinatuan District Hospital, Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur Best hospital (private) Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, Bacolod City Hall of Fame Award Davao Firefighter and Rescue Services, Incorporated

Isabela Provincial Capitol Day Care Center Special award: Heroic Act (Living) PFC Roel S. Dalaota, PA Special recognition (individual) Director Alexander Madrigal Special recognition (group) Tactical Operative Amphibious Drive

Gawad Kalasag is the country’s premier annual awards for outstanding contribution in the fields of DRRM and humanitarian assistance.

It is the principal mechanism by which the NDRRMC advances awareness of the best practices of DRRM and humanitarian response and action.

It also aims to cite individuals, groups, or institutions that have shown extraordinary courage, heroism, and sacrifice in times of emergencies, be it natural or manmade.

Since its inception in 1998, the Gawad Kalasag award has been given to 199 Local DRRM Councils, 66 national government organizations, 31 individuals, and 211 groups/institutions.

About 30 awardees have been included in the Hall of Fame, such as the town of San Jose de Buenavista in Antique which was Best Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for the 1st to 3rd Class Municipality Category, for 3 consecutive years.

In 2012, Pasig City also entered the Hall of Fame as Best Government Emergency Response Manager. A year later, it was named the Best City Disaster Council. – Rappler.com