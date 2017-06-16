MovePH will host the two-day Agos Summit on Disaster Preparedness from July 7 to 8 at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura, Taguig City. Pre-registration is now open.

Published 9:01 AM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Responders, decision-makers, and advocates of disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation (DRR-CCA) will gather from July 7 to 8 for the Agos Summit on Disaster Preparedeness at the Samsung Hall of the SM Aura Mall in Taguig City.

The summit builds on the work of Agos, powered by eBayanihan, a disaster information management platform that amplifies and crowdsources critical information before, during, and after disasters. Together with its partner agencies, organizations, and volunteers, Agos enables disaster managers, local leaders, and responders to make quick life-saving decisions.

The summit, which is organized by Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH, aims to highlight best practices and innovations in DRR-CCA. The Summit also aims to train responders and volunteers in the use of social media, technology, and crowdsourcing in times of crisis.

Invited speakers include leaders of the agencies involved in disaster preparedness and response like Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, and Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Senator Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim were also invited to speak at the event.

Program highlights

Day 1 of the two-day summit will focus on how we can prepare for the Big One – a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that could devastate Metro Manila. Speakers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will talk about the upcoming 2017 Metro Manila Shake Drill, scheduled on July 15 to 17.

Day 2 of the summit will focus on a broad range of topics anchored on the different phases of a disaster. Partner organizations which will lead the discussions during the summit include Oxfam, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), UNICEF, the Ateneo de Manila University, and the local government of Pasig City.

XChange Fair

The XChange Fair will be held simultaneously with the summit featuring booths and exhibits by DRR community. It is open to the public and will showcase the latest rescue and response gear and best practices.

MovePH is also open to partnerships with organizations and companies who want to be part of the Agos Summit’s program and XChange Fair. Contact move.ph+agos@rappler.com to inquire about the Agos Summit partnership program.

The event is open to the public but seats are limited and must be reserved ahead of time. Pre-registration for a limited number of early-bird seats opens on June 16. General admission tickets will be available beginning June 21.

Don't miss this engaging and educational event. Register today for the Agos Summit on Disaster Preparedness.