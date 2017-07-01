The disaster risk reduction platform Agos, powered by eBayanihan, will be used for the biggest earthquake drill in Metro Manila to be held on July 14-17

Published 11:06 PM, July 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To raise public awareness on preparing for a major earthquake or the "Big One" that could strike anytime, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has partnered with Agos, powered by eBayanihan.

MMDA chairman Danilo Lim and MovePH executive director Rupert Ambil signed an agreement on Friday, June 30, to use the Agos system for the Metro Manila Shakedrill that will be conducted from July 14 to 17.

Agos is a collaborative platform that combines top-down government action with bottom-up civic engagement to help communities learn about disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation, as well as geohazards in their area.

Operated by MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, Agos harnesses social media and technology to ensure that critical information flows to those who need it, before, during, and after disasters.

Rappler will again be the social media and information campaign partner of MMDA for this year's metro-wide exercise.

MMDA, MovePH, and Rappler have been working together since the first #MMShakeDrill in 2015. Rappler helped drive public awareness on the event, amplifying #MMShakeDrill, which reached over 2 billion views on Twitter and trended in the Philippines and abroad.

Online participation increased the following year – the second #MMShakeDrill – using same hashtag which racked up over 3.5 billion impressions.

"We have made history in 2015 by conducting the first ever metro-wide earthquake drill through the Metro Manila Shake Drill. This year, on July 14 to 17, join us once again as we conduct the 3rd Metro Manila Shake Drill….Together, we can make zero casualty a reality," Lim said in a video message.

The drill seeks to foster a culture of preparedness among Metro Manila residents in the event of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake caused by the movement of the West Valley Fault. (READ: What dangers await when the West Valley Fault moves?)

Metro Manila's daytime population is roughly 14 million. Its nighttime population is about 11 million.

The drill was organized by the Office of Civil Defense, MMDA, the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC), and other agencies and stakeholders.

Based on the Metro Manila Earthquake Impact Reduction Study (MMEIRS), which analyzed different earthquake scenarios in Metro Manila, if a magnitude 7.2 earthquake from the West Valley Fault hits the mega city in the evening, it could leave 33,500 people dead.

The West Valley Fault, which traverses various parts of Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, is anticipated to critically affect the entire country.

The highly populated region hosts the seat of government and the country’s business capital. – Rappler.com

Do you want to take an active part in the 2017 #MMShakeDrill? Email move.ph@rappler.com or visit the #MMShakeDrill microsite for more details.