Twitter users join the discussion on disaster preparedness during the first-ever Agos Summit

Published 8:56 PM, July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What can you commit to make #ZeroCasualty a reality?

On Friday, July 7, disaster management experts, responders, policy makers, and volunteers gathered for the first-ever Agos Summit on Disaster Preparedness at the Samsung Hall of the SM Aura mall in Taguig.

The first of the two-day summit highlights the climate action initiated by the youth and women, including LGU preparedness efforts during disasters.

The event's main hashtag, #ZeroCasualty peaked at number 2 among trending topics in the Philippines as of 10:40am:

We're currently trending! Let's mainstream the conversation on disaster preparedness. Tweet your pledge using #ZeroCasualty! pic.twitter.com/Y8GTOnLJws — Agos (@agos) July 7, 2017

Based on Reach, Rappler's social listening tool, #ZeroCasualty generated over 318 million impressions from 7am to 7pm today. Twitter impressions are the estimated number of people who have seen the hashtag on their feed.

The hashtag also garnered over 1400 tweets from 474 unique Twitter users. According to TweetReach, the hashtag potentially reached over 3.4 million Twitter users in a span of 12 hours.

Here's a visualization of the Twitter community who joined the discussion online using #ZeroCasualty:

Among the top influencers in the discussion are Rappler, MovePH, Philippine Red Cross, Climate Change Commission, and MMDA.

Here are some of the tweets during the summit:

Today is the day! Check out our booths at the XChange for Agos Summit! #ZeroCasualty pic.twitter.com/KsPDDia5tY — MovePH (@MovePH) July 6, 2017

What makes women, children and young people vulnerable? - Their lack of voice and their disempowerment. - The panel now at #ZeroCasualty pic.twitter.com/eIXkrmmjcz — Humanitarian Academy (@AcademyHum) July 7, 2017

.@iamdongdantes of @yespinoy : Climate change cannot be stopped or reversed, but we can minimize its effects. #ZeroCasualty pic.twitter.com/pQDwO0R1RW — CCC Philippines (@CCCPHL) July 7, 2017

"The millennials we know seed things differently. The millennials we know are proactive."

-Paul Pangilinan, NYC#ZeroCasualty — CV (@ClydeJayvy) July 7, 2017

Hachi, a K-9 in training, is ready to make #ZeroCasualty a reality! pic.twitter.com/ufUi3yt5Yy — Marian Plaza (@mngplaza) July 7, 2017

During the afternoon session, #MMShakeDrill was also used as the summit shifted its focus toward the metro-wide earthquake drill which will be held from July 14 to 17, 2017. This drill aims to test the metro’s response to a possible 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

This secondary hashtag generated over 129 million impressions based on 142 tweets from 61 unique Twitter users. Here are some tweets during the event:

The most interesting part of the summit is the panel discussion hope to learn new things about the shake drill #MMshakedrill #ZeroCasualty pic.twitter.com/rFJVlDtRaA — Pavan (@SIRPAVAN444) July 7, 2017

