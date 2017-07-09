A total of 1,837 families or 9,185 persons living in Leyte are displaced by the earthquake

Published 6:30 PM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit Leyte last Thursday, July 6, not only left two people dead and more than a hundred others injured. A total of 1,837 families or 9,185 persons have also been displaced, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Out of the total number of displaced Leyte residents, 73 families or 365 persons are staying in an evacuation center while the rest are staying with relatives and friends.

Based on initial findings, there are a total of 1,764 damaged houses in Eastern Visayas. Of these houses, 1,029 are partially damaged while 735 are totally damaged.

In a statement on Sunday, July 9, the DSWD said it has distributed P3.2 million worth of food and non-food items to affected communities in Kananga and Ormoc City through its field office.

These include 100 family food packs, 200 pieces of malong, 100 blankets, 100 mats, 67 tents from Australia, and one tent from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The families of the two reported fatalities – an 18-year-old woman who died after being hit by falling debris and an unidentified person who died inside a collaped building in Kananga – have received burial assistance from the DSWD. They will also receive an additional P5,000 in the coming week.

Disaster preparedness and resilience

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said the experience of residents in Leyte highlighted the importance of raising awareness and educating the public on disaster preparedness and mitigation.