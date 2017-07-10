MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez on Rappler Talk on Monday, 6pm, July 10. Bookmark this page to watch the conversation.

Published 5:56 PM, July 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What is the situation in Ormoc City and nearby areas after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the province of Leyte on Monday, July 10? How can other people help families and areas affected by the quake?

MovePH's Voltaire Tupaz talks to Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez on Rappler Talk on Monday, at 6 pm.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck off Ormoc City, Leyte at 9:41 am Monday. Phivolcs said the latest earthquake to hit the province is an aftershock of the strong July 6 tremor that killed at least two people and injured more than a hundered.

Phivolcs also warned that damage is expected following the aftershock. (READ: #EarthquakePH: What to do during aftershocks) – Rappler.com