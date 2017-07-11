Here's a list of reminders on participating in the #MMShakeDrill on July 14 to 17

Published 4:37 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The third metro-wide earthquake drill, known online as the #MMShakeDrill, will be the most ambitious one yet.

For the first time, the annual drill which aims to increase awareness and prepare everyone in case a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Metro Manila, will be held for 4 consecutive days, from July 14 to 17. (READ: FAQ: What is the #MMShakeDrill 2017)

This is a timely event given the country’s observance of the National Disaster Resilience month in July.

All local government units in Metro Manila, along with the nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna, will take part in the drill, which will be coordinated by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and concerned agencies.

How can you participate in the #MMShakeDrill? Here’s a list of reminders:

Prior the event, you can help promote this event by taking pictures and telling us about your individual, family, and community preparations on social media, using #MMShakeDrill. Here are stories about earthquake preparedness which you can share.

Make your participation count! To register for reminders and resources from MMDA, sign up for the #MMShakeDrill on the platform designed by Agos powered by eBayanihan team.

On the day of the event, participate in the drill. Whether you are at the office, at school, or inside a building, perform the duck, cover, and hold maneuver for 45 seconds. The alarm will ring at 4 pm. After that, evacuate your building to a pre-determined safe open area.

If you are at home, perform the duck, cover and hold for 45 seconds. You don’t have to evacuate your house. Remember, however, to take note where the nearest barangay evacuation center is located. Have your emergency bag on hand.

Local government units, response teams, and individuals are encouraged to utilize the Agos Alert Map to learn more about information updates and engagement with the public for this earthquake drill. You can directly post updates on the map or tweet on social media. These posts will be automatically gathered by the Agos platform.

Help spread awareness by documenting your #MMShakeDrill activities on social media. You can tweet your photos and reports using the official hashtag. Make sure your location services are turned on.

One crucial element for disaster preparedness is information awareness. Help spread important information by sharing stories and reports on social media before, during, and after the earthquake drill.

If you have more questions, send them to move.ph@rappler.com – Rappler.com