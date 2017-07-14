Here's a list of the activities that Metro Manila local governments have prepared for this year's earthquake drill

Published 10:10 AM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to participate in this year's metro-wide earthquake drill?

From July 14 to 17, local government units, government agencies, and private companies in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will participate in the #MMShakeDrill. The drill is coordinated by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). (READ: FAQs: What is the #MMShakeDrill 2017?)

On its 3rd year, the #MMShakeDrill aims to prepare the public for the so-called "Big One" – a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that could occur when the West Valley Fault moves within our lifetime.

The drill will begin on Friday, July 14, at 4 pm. An earthquake alarm will signal the start of the drill.

Do you know what will happen in your area? Here's a quick rundown of activities in the metro:

North Quadrant

The North Quadrant's incident command post will be at the V Luna Medical Center. The North Quadrant is composed of Quezon City, Mandaluyong City, and San Juan City.

Quezon City

There will be 8 different scenarios that will take place in Quezon City:

Fire manipulation at the Quezon City Hall

Clearing operations around the Quezon Memorial Circle

Collapsed structures

Residential fire

Managing evacuees and injured persons

High-angle rescue

Looting incidents

Hostage-taking

The main evacuation area will be at the Quezon Memorial Circle. Field hospitals and evacuation tents will be set up.

Schools, churches, and barangays are expected to join the drill.

Mandaluyong City

The main scenario will be held at the Mandaluyong City Hall.

The simulation includes fire manipulation and saving trapped victims from the building. Tents will be set up at the City Health Office which will also serve as the meeting point for evacuees.

San Juan City

The city government of San Juan will hold simulations at 4 pm on Sunday, July 16, at the San Juan National High School, San Juan City Hall, and Technological University of the Philippines-San Juan.

The main scenario will involve search and rescue operations inside a collapsed structure.

The designated evacuation center is along Pinaglabanan Street, beside the city hall.

East Quadrant

The East Quadrant's incident command post will be at the LRT 2 Santolan Depot. The East Quadrant is composed of Pasig City and Marikina City.

Pasig City

The Pasig City Command Center (C3) will conduct two simulations along F Ortigas Avenue to Emerald Avenue on Friday, July 14, at 3 pm and 4 pm.

At 3 pm, Pasig C3 will deploy its rescue task force to simulate facing potential terror threats.

At 4 pm, the earthquake drill begins. The local disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) office planned various scenarios such as managing chemical leaks; saving trapped bodies in collapsed buildings and vehicles; and dealing with fire.

Marikina City

The main scenario will be held at the Marikina City Hall complex.

Responders will focus on saving trapped victims in buildings and establishments on fire.

West Quadrant

The West Quadrant's incident command post will be in Intramuros. The West Quadrant is composed of Valenzuela City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Caloocan City, and the City of Manila.

Valenzuela City

The Valenzuela City government will be participating in the 4-day drill. On Friday, July 14, at 4 pm, 3 scenarios will happen around the city:

Barangay Bignay – collapsed structures

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela – terror attack

Valenzuela Allied Local Emergency Response Teams (ALERT) Center – vehicle entrapment rescue and fire manipulation

The local DRRM office said every barangay has an open space identified as an evacuation area.

Malabon City

The Malabon City government will test their earthquake contingency plan by dividing the city's 21 barangays into 4 staging areas.

Evacuation will be timed in each staging area to see how fast residents will be able to evacuate.

Caloocan City

Caloocan City will practice what will happen should the La Mesa Dam overflow.

The designated evacuation area will be at the University of the East-Caloocan.

South Quadrant

The South Quadrant's incident command post will be at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) at Camp Bagong Diwa. The South Quadrant is composed of Makati City, Pasay City, the municipality of Pateros, Parañaque City, Taguig City, Las Piñas City, and Muntinlupa City.

Makati City

Makati City's Emergency Operations Center will oversee barangay interaction during the drill. The goal is to see how barangays will act on their own should an earthquake strike.

Pasay City

Pasay City will participate on all 4 days of the drill.

Scenarios will be set up on Friday, July 14, while the business sector is expected to practice contingency plans from Saturday to Sunday, July 15 to 16. A culminating activity is set to happen on the last day of the drill.

The main evacuation area is at the Villamor Air Base. Assembly point for staff from Pasay City Hall, the Philippine National Police, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology; and students and faculty from the City University of Pasay and Pasay City West High School is at FB Harrison.

Those coming from the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies can proceed to Cuneta Astrodome.

Parañaque City

This year, Parañaque City will test its communication system and coordination with local barangays.

Loyola Memorial Park, Manila Memorial Park, and the El Shaddai International House of Prayer at the Amvel City Ground are the designated evacuation areas for Parañaque residents.

A tsunami drill will also be held on Sunday, July 16.

Taguig City

In Taguig City, 12 barangays will participate during the drill. Each barangay will have its own scenarios and evacuation areas:

Heritage Park

Tanyag Street (for Barangay South Signal Village)

In front of the barangay hall (for Barangay Upper Bicutan)

Maharlika Park (for Barangay Maharlika Village)

Adriano Homes (for Barangay South Daang Hari)

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (for Barangay Lower Bicutan)

Presidio (for Barangay Bagong Bayan)

8th Street corner Ipil-Ipil Street (for Barangay North Village)

Ususan (for Barangay Central Signal Village)

Las Piñas City

Collapsed structures and vehicle crash incidents are the primary scenarios in Las Piñas City.

The city government will also monitor how business establishments will carry out their contingency plans.

Muntinlupa City

The Muntinlupa City government will simulate 3 scenarios – looting, clearing operations, and transporting victims across Laguna Lake.

Puregold in Alabang will orchestrate looting to test its security measures while clearing operations will happen in the barangays of Sucat, Alabang, and Tunasan.

Students from Bayanan Elementary School will be rescued and will be transported across Laguna Lake. All evacuees will converge at the Sunken Garden of Espeleta-Pantalan in Poblacion where evacuation camps will be established. – Rappler.com

Are you participating during the earthquake drill? Tweet us using the hashtag #MMShakeDrill!