Dubbed #MMShakeDrill online, the 3rd earthquake preparedness exercise across Metro Manila and nearby provinces, begins at 4pm, Friday, July 14

Published 3:43 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Starting Friday, July 14, up to Monday, July 17, local government units, government agencies, and private companies in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will participate in the Manila Shake Drill 2017 dubbed #MMShakeDrill online.

On its 3rd year, the #MMShakeDrill aims to prepare the public for the so-called "Big One" – a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that could occur when the West Valley Fault moves within our lifetime.

The drill will begin on today, Friday, at 4 pm. An earthquake alarm will signal the start of the drill. It is coordinated by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). (READ: FAQs: What is the #MMShakeDrill 2017?)(READ: What to expect at the #MMShakeDrill 2017)

Watch Rappler's live coverage of the earthquake preparedness drill anchored by Voltaire Tupaz, editor of MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm.

MovePH executive director Rupert Ambil and Rappler social media head Stacy de Jesus will join the discussion together with Movers and disaster responders participating in the #MMShakeDrill. – Rappler.com