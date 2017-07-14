The impressions count indicates widespread engagement and interest in the disaster preparedness exercise

Published 8:34 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The metro-wide earthquake drill conducted across Metro Manila broke its 2016 record by about 300 million impressions as the hashtag #MMShakeDrill trended online from start to end of the earthquake drill on Friday, July 14.

The hashtag also topped the trending topics on Twitter nationwide while it ranked 6th worldwide.

According to Rappler's social listening tool Reach, the hashtag #MMShakeDrill racked up over 3.8 billion impressions from 7 am to 7 pm on Twitter, indicating widespread engagement and interest in the disaster preparedness exercise. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Metro Manila observes 3rd #MMShakeDrill)

On Twitter, "impressions" means "the times a user is served a Tweet in timeline or search results."

The hashtag also produced over 6,000 tweets from 2,395 Twitter users. Below is a visualization of the Twitter community talking about the #MMShakeDrill. Top Twitter users include Rappler, MovePH, MMDA, and other news organizations.

In 2016, the hashtag reached 3.5 billion impressions on the popular microblogging site while in 2015, the same hashtag reached over 2.1 billion impressions.

Here are some of the top tweets using the hashtag:

SHARE this if you will be a part of the #MMShakeDrill at 4pm TODAY! More details about the drill on https://t.co/2iFaeca82i. @MMDA pic.twitter.com/QRpqk7SEIJ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 14, 2017

DOTr simulation scenarios for the #MMShakeDrill include staged victims and rescue operations pic.twitter.com/W7KqZgiZHg — DOTr (@DOTr_PH) July 14, 2017

The more people educate themselves on disaster response, the closer we get to #ZeroCasualty. The Filipino spirit is bigger than The Big One. — Judith Naranjilla (@justjubbit) July 8, 2017

After this year's #MMShakeDrill, do you consider yourself more prepared for a possible 7.2 magnitude earthquake? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section or write about it on X. – Rappler.com