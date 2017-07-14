(UPDATED) Government officials, firefighters, rescuers, soldiers, and police also respond to the different earthquake scenarios across Metro Manila for #MMShakeDrill
Published 8:15 PM, July 14, 2017
Updated 9:11 AM, July 15, 2017
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Local government units, private companies, and individuals participated in the annual #MMShakeDrill on Friday, July 14.
Metro Manila residents performed the “duck, cover, and hold” as soon as the siren rang at 4 pm. Government officials, firefighters, rescuers, soldiers, and police also responded to the different earthquake scenarios across Metro Manila for the third #MMShakeDrill.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) kept its command post at Camp Bagong Diwa in Pasay City. A few minutes after the siren rang, MDMA Chairman Danilo Lim arrived at the headquarters to conduct an initial assessment of the damage across Metro Manila.
HEADQUARTERS. MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim assesses the situation with affected LGUs. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
MMSHAKEDRILL. The incident command post for the third #MMShakeDrill is located at the South Quadrant. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
VICTIM. The Pasay City government simulates disaster and response drill during the #MMShakeDrill on July 14, 2017. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
PRACTICE. The Pasay City government simulates disaster and response drill during the #MMShakeDrill on July 14, 2017. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
In Pasig City, the earthquake drill started an hour earlier than the rest of the local government units. They included a terror attack scenario in their activities for the first time.
MMSHAKEDRILL. LUF60 unmanned fire fighting machine being used during the #MMShakeDrill in Ortigas Center, Pasig City. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
TERROR ATTACK. The leader of the terrorist group who attacked during the #MMShakeDrill in Pasig City. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
RESPONSE. Firefighters help assess the situation during the #MMShakeDrill. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
In Mandaluyong City, the simulation included firefighting and saving trapped victims from a building. Tents were set up at the City Health Office which served as the meeting point for evacuees.
SCENARIO. Firefighters respond to a fire scenario at the Mandaluyong Legislative Building. Photo by Martin San Diego/Rappler
JUST A DRILL. Responders simulate a fire scenario inside the Mandaluyong Legislative Building. Photo by Martin San Diego/Rappler
SCENARIO. In Mandaluyong City, responders perform a high-angle rescue during the third #MMShakeDrill. Photo by Martin San Diego/Rappler
In Valenzuela City, the local government unit simulated a terror attack. In the scenario, some students were taken hostage by a group of terrorists. Responding to the scene, the local SWAT team arrived and rescued the hostages. A few were wounded but some, however, were declared dead.
TERROR ATTACK. In Valenzuela City, the LGU tests its response in case an earthquake and terror attack hit the city simultaneously. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
RESCUE. In this photo, students take cover as 'terrorists' attack the building. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
QUICK RESPONSE. Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
In Quezon City, all 142 barangays participated in the earthquake drill. According to Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, while they can never predict what could arise in an earthquake scenario, he hopes that barangays and families learn enough from the drill to know what to do in case a real earthquake strikes.
NORTH QUADRANT. Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher out of the Quezon City Hall Building during the 3rd Metro Manila Shake Drill on Friday. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
QUEZON CITY. Employees evacuate the building for the annual #MMShakeDrill. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
FIRE SIMULATION. Quezon City Hall during the 3rd #MMShakeDrill. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
'CASUALTIES.' Medics attend to 'earthquake victims'. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
