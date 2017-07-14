(UPDATED) Government officials, firefighters, rescuers, soldiers, and police also respond to the different earthquake scenarios across Metro Manila for #MMShakeDrill

Published 8:15 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Local government units, private companies, and individuals participated in the annual #MMShakeDrill on Friday, July 14.

Metro Manila residents performed the “duck, cover, and hold” as soon as the siren rang at 4 pm. Government officials, firefighters, rescuers, soldiers, and police also responded to the different earthquake scenarios across Metro Manila for the third #MMShakeDrill.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) kept its command post at Camp Bagong Diwa in Pasay City. A few minutes after the siren rang, MDMA Chairman Danilo Lim arrived at the headquarters to conduct an initial assessment of the damage across Metro Manila.

In Pasig City, the earthquake drill started an hour earlier than the rest of the local government units. They included a terror attack scenario in their activities for the first time.





In Mandaluyong City, the simulation included firefighting and saving trapped victims from a building. Tents were set up at the City Health Office which served as the meeting point for evacuees.

In Valenzuela City, the local government unit simulated a terror attack. In the scenario, some students were taken hostage by a group of terrorists. Responding to the scene, the local SWAT team arrived and rescued the hostages. A few were wounded but some, however, were declared dead.

In Quezon City, all 142 barangays participated in the earthquake drill. According to Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, while they can never predict what could arise in an earthquake scenario, he hopes that barangays and families learn enough from the drill to know what to do in case a real earthquake strikes.

