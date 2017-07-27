#FloodPH Alert: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 27
MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon, enhanced by Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat), brought more moderate to heavy rain to Metro Manila and the western part of Luzon, and light to moderate rain to the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.
State weather bureau Pagasa earlier identified Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa as the affected regions. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.
Classes were again suspended in several cities on Thursday.
Below are photos of the resulting flood from the rainfall on Thursday.
Rizal Ave near R. Papa (boundery of Caloocan and Manila)
Above gutter deep; not passable to light vehicles
Taft Avenue near United Nations Avenue
#baha at taft ave near united nation ave manila #walangsolution @marvsbarnardjr pic.twitter.com/pWktPuK0UI— marb (@Marvinvilla1970) July 26, 2017
Below are the other flooded roads across Metro Manila as of 11:15 am, according to the the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).
Quirino Roxas Blvd along Taft Avenue (Southbound/Northbound)
Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles
Quezon City A Bonifacio C3 (Southbound/Northbound)
Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles
Quezon City A Bonifacio 11th Avenue (Southbound/Northbound)
Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles
G. Araneta/Victory Avenue (Eastbound/Wesbound)
Knee deep; Not passable to light vehicles
Quezon Avenue Biak na Bato (Eastbound)
Gutter deep; Passable to all types of vehicles
Quezon Avenue Biak na Bato (Westbound)
Half tire deep; Not passable to light vehicles
EDSA Aurora tunnel (Northbound/Southbound)
Gutter deep/Passable to all types of vehicles
Balintawak Cloverleaf (Right-most lane ramp going EDSA)
Knee deep; not passable to light vehicles
Below are the roads where floods have subsided as of 11:15 am, according to the MMDA.
Manila P. Burgos Victorino (Eastbound)
Flood has subsided; all lanes passable
C5 near Market Market (Southbound/Northbound)
Flood has subsided; all lanes passable
How to report floods
The public can send photos and post status updates on their Facebook and Twitter accounts using the hashtag #FloodPH. The posts should be set to public.
Reports can also be sent via SMS to 2929 for Smart and Talk N' Text subscribers.
Text Format: FLOODPH <Street, Barangay, City> <Describe Flood>
Sample Text: FLOODPH Quirino Roxas Blvd, along Taft Ave Southbound, Manila Gutter deep passable to vehicles
Flood reports can also be posted directly on the Agos map, powered by eBayanihan. Rappler's MovePH team will monitor the map and alert the public and authorities. – Rappler.com