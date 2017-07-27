Use the hashtag #FloodPH in reporting flooded areas in Metro Manila or post related updates on agos.rappler.com. Bookmark and refresh this page for updates.

Published 1:43 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon, enhanced by Tropical Storm Gorio (Nesat), brought more moderate to heavy rain to Metro Manila and the western part of Luzon, and light to moderate rain to the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

State weather bureau Pagasa earlier identified Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa as the affected regions. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Classes were again suspended in several cities on Thursday.

Below are photos of the resulting flood from the rainfall on Thursday.

Rizal Ave near R. Papa (boundery of Caloocan and Manila)

Above gutter deep; not passable to light vehicles

Taft Avenue near United Nations Avenue

Below are the other flooded roads across Metro Manila as of 11:15 am, according to the the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Quirino Roxas Blvd along Taft Avenue (Southbound/Northbound)

Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles

Quezon City A Bonifacio C3 (Southbound/Northbound)

Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles

Quezon City A Bonifacio 11th Avenue (Southbound/Northbound)

Gutter deep; passable to all types of vehicles

G. Araneta/Victory Avenue (Eastbound/Wesbound)

Knee deep; Not passable to light vehicles

Quezon Avenue Biak na Bato (Eastbound)

Gutter deep; Passable to all types of vehicles

Quezon Avenue Biak na Bato (Westbound)

Half tire deep; Not passable to light vehicles

EDSA Aurora tunnel (Northbound/Southbound)

Gutter deep/Passable to all types of vehicles

Balintawak Cloverleaf (Right-most lane ramp going EDSA)

Knee deep; not passable to light vehicles

Below are the roads where floods have subsided as of 11:15 am, according to the MMDA.

Manila P. Burgos Victorino (Eastbound)

Flood has subsided; all lanes passable

C5 near Market Market (Southbound/Northbound)

Flood has subsided; all lanes passable

How to report floods

The public can send photos and post status updates on their Facebook and Twitter accounts using the hashtag #FloodPH. The posts should be set to public.

Reports can also be sent via SMS to 2929 for Smart and Talk N' Text subscribers.

Text Format: FLOODPH <Street, Barangay, City> <Describe Flood>

Sample Text: FLOODPH Quirino Roxas Blvd, along Taft Ave Southbound, Manila Gutter deep passable to vehicles

Flood reports can also be posted directly on the Agos map, powered by eBayanihan. Rappler's MovePH team will monitor the map and alert the public and authorities. – Rappler.com